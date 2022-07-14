Ahead of the holy month of Shravan, the Marathi population celebrate the regional festival of Gatari for eating to the heart's content. The auspicious Sawan month calls for several culinary restrictions, and people must wait a month to feast on their favourite meaty dish! Gatari is celebrated on the Amavasya, or no moon day, in the month of Ashada as per the Marathi calendar in Maharashtra. Thence, the occasion also is widely known as Gatari Amavasya which is marked by organizing a food and drink fest at home with family members, close friends and other relatives. Gatari Amavasya 2022 will be observed on Thursday, July 28. During the Sawan month, devout Hindus observe different pujas and Vrats.

Along with adhering to ascetic practices, people don't touch alcoholic beverages and non-vegetarian cuisines. To oil the means of keeping your taste buds happy, we have put together five mouth-watering authentic Maharashtrian recipes that you would like to cook up for your beloved people. Gatari Amavasya 2022: Everything You Need To Know About the Regional Festival Ahead of Sawan Month.

1. Kolhapuri Fish

Maharashtra's Kolhapur region is quite well-known for its dainty, piquant and tangy curries and chutney. You can enjoy the Maharashtrian Kolhapuri fish curry with rice or Indian bread.

2. Kharda Chicken

A plate of Kharda Chicken sprinkled with garam masala powder and drizzled with lemon juice is a dish to die for. The spicy and yummy chutney from Maharashtra goes the best with bhakri.

3. Malwani Prawn Curry

For seafood lovers, the Konkan special Malwani Prawn curry is cooked by combining the fresh prawns with coconut gravy and adding special Malvani Masala!

4. Vajadi

The word Vajadi aka intestine of a goat, is the most stimulating and tastiest delicacy that you have ever tried! The mutton dish is filled with flavours and cooked in mild curry.

5. Black Mutton Curry

The Black mutton curry known as Kala mutton has the goodness of fresh herbs and Indian spices along with delicious gravy that will give your taste bud a treat.

For cooking up a feast on Gatari, these dishes are perfect for filling you up for the Sawan maas. The non-vegetarian cuisine of the Maharashtrian region is easy to cook. The homely vibes make it a memorable gastronomic experience!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2022 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).