The religious Hindu Calendar marks the Maharashtrian occasion of Gatari Amavasya ahead of the Sawan month. The last day of Ashadha is a no-moon day that is celebrated by eating non-vegetarian delicacies and drinking to the heart's satisfaction. The festival is called Gatari Amavasya as people pass on to gutters in the state of insobriety. People visit each other's homes for dinner bashes or go out drinking till dawn. This time, as Sawan begins on 29 July in Maharashtra, Gatari Amavasya will be observed on Thursday, 28 July. Here's our compilation of Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022 messages, Gatari Amavasya 2022 funny quotes, SMS, greetings and wallpapers for the Gatari Amavas. Gatari Amavasya 2022: 5 Authentic Maharashtrian Non-Veg Recipes To Put Together a Delicious Meal for Family and Friends.

Share Gatari Amavasya 2022 Messages

Gatari Amavasya 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Sukhachi Kirne Yeude Tumchya Ghari, Rooster, Mutton Ani Banva Machchi Curry, Purn Hotil Tyumchya Saglya Ichcha, Gatarichya Tumhala Khup Khup Shubhechcha.

Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022 Quotes

Gatari Amavasya 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Kombdi Rassa, Mutton Bhaat, Machchi Aamti Ani Biryanicha Bhaat, Khaun Ghya Sagla Shravan Yaychya Aat. Gatari Chya Shubhechcha.

Gatari Amavasya 2022 WhatsApp Stickers

Gatari Amavasya 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022

Gatari Amavasya 2022 SMS

Gatari Amavasya 2022 Messages (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Sukhi Machchi, Mutton Rassa, Sagla Gheun Yanda Gharich Basa. Gatari Chya Shubhechcha.

Gatari Amavasya Images

Gatari Amavasya 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)