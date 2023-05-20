Gayatri Jayanti is an auspicious day celebrated by the Hindu community in India with great devotion. The day is observed as the birth anniversary of Goddess Gayatri, who is also known as the Goddess of Veda. Goddess Gayatri is the Goddess of all Veda, she is also known as Veda Mata. Gayatri Jayanti is observed on Shukla Paksha Ekadashi during Jyeshtha lunar month, and it is usually observed on the next day of Ganga Dussehra. This year, Gayatri Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 01:07 PM on May 30, 2023, and will end at 01:45 PM on May 31, 2023. Scroll down to learn more about the Gayatri Jayanti 2023 date, Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, and Puja Vidhi of the auspicious day. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Significant Dates in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Gayatri Jayanti 2023 Date

Gayatri Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Gayatri Jayanti 2023 Tithi and Shubh Muhurat

The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 01:07 PM on May 30, 2023, and will end at 01:45 PM on May 31, 2023

Gayatri Jayanti 2023 Puja Vidhi

On the day of Gayatri Jayanti 2023, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. They then light the ghee diya and offer special prayers to Gayatri Mata. On this day, devotees repeatedly chant Gayatri Mantra and seek the blessings of Goddess Gayatri. Gayatri Jayanti Wishes, Messages and Greetings for the Birth Anniversary of Goddess Gayatri.

According to religious texts, it is believed that Goddess Gayatri is a manifestation of all the phenomenal attributes of Brahman. She is also worshipped as the Goddess of Hindu Trimurti and is considered the mother of all Gods and the embodiment of Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Parvati, and Goddess Lakshmi. The Gayatri Jayanti during Shravana Purnima is widely accepted and usually coincides with Upakarma Day.

