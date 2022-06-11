Gayatri Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Goddess Gayatri. This year it will be observed on Saturday, June 11. Goddess Gayatri is the goddess of all Veda and therefore is also known as Veda Mata. She is considered to be the mother of all gods and embodiment of Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Parvati and Goddess Lakshmi. As you celebrate Gayatri Jayanti 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated Gayatri Jayanti messages, Gayatri Jayanti 2022 images and Happy Gayatri Jayanti HD wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all to wish them through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Gayatri Jayanti 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Puja Vidhi: From Significance to Gayatri Mantras, Here's How to Celebrate Gayatri Prakatotsav.

According to the Hindu calendar, Gayatri Jayanti is observed on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi of the Jyeshtha month. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of June. It is generally celebrated on the day after Ganga Dussehra. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

On this day, devotees make special prayers to Gayatri Mata. They chant the Gayatri mantra as they celebrate the birth anniversary of Goddess Gayatri. It is believed that Goddess Gayatri appeared in the form of knowledge on the Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar. Since then, this day is observed as Gayatri Jayanti. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Gayatri Jayanti 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Gayatri Jayanti 2022!

