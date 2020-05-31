Global Day of Parents 2020 Date and Significance: Know The History and Celebrations of Parents' Day

Parents Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Family - it plays a crucial role in making us the people that we are. Our parents play a key role in making us the responsible, loving and caring human beings that we grow up to become. However, their love, affection and all their hard work are often under-appreciated. The importance of right parenting in forming an empathetic, kind and giving society is crucial. This is the reason that the United Nations acknowledges the role of parents in shaping their child’s lives, and thereby this community is celebrated as Global Day of Parents or Parents’ Day. Parents’ Day 2020 will be celebrated on June 1 and is an extremely important day where we express the love and affection that we feel towards our parents. Happy Parents' Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Family Quotes and Messages to Send on Global Day of Parents.

When is Global Day of Parents?

While Parents’ Day is celebrated by different countries on different dates across the year. The United Nations in 2012 proposed the celebration of Global Day of Parents as a way of honouring the selfless love and care that most parents shower their children with.

Why is Parents’ Day celebrated?

It is a known fact that the love of a parent is unmatched. And they make sure that they do everything to the best of their knowledge and ability. It is important to recognise and appreciate that parents are also learning things as they go and this day hopes to increase awareness about the challenges, obstacles and happiness that the road of parenthood holds for all. It is a celebration of the selfless parents who have given everything they have or the safety and security of their children.

How is Parents’ Day celebrated?

Parents’ Day celebration revolves around spending some quality time with our parents and making sure they know that their love does not go unnoticed. It is a known fact that parents often just do things for their kids, with no sort of expectation of anything in return. However, the celebration of Parents’ Day is a simple way of beginning the long journey of giving back the love and appreciation that we have been coddled with.

Whether it is making time for a special dinner, sending them a simple card or e-wishes, or even just initiating one small phone call, the things that we can do to ensure that we celebrate our parents on this day is easy and necessary. As we continue to tackle the spread of Covid-19, most of us have realised the value of our loved and cherished ones, and we hope that this realisation helps us bring in the Global Day of Parents with all the appreciation and love that is humanly possible.