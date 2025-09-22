Golu 2025 starts from September 22. The annual commemoration is an important nine-day festival that is celebrated across South India during the time of Sharad Navratri. Golu Festival is an annual commemoration that brings the community together and celebrates Goddess Durga and her journey to kill the evil demon, Mahishasura. On the occasion of Golu, also known as Golu Navratri or Bommai Kolu, people across South India decorate the house with several dolls, which are kept on display and narrate various mythological stories and folklores. As we celebrate ⁠Golu 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate ⁠Golu and its significance.

Golu 2025 Dates

Golu 2025 starts from September 22. The nine-day festivity will go on till October 2, which will be marked as Vijaydashami. The celebration of ⁠Golu is marked during the Sharad Navaratri period and begins on the Pratipada tithi in the month of Ashvin. The celebration of ⁠Golu is focused on celebrating Goddess Shakti’s time on earth, where she blesses her devotees and also helps put an end to the atrocities of the evil demon Mahishasura.

Golu Navratri Significance and Rituals

Every year, on the occasion of ⁠Golu, people create a spectacular display of various mythological stories and folktales on several steps. Traditionally, an odd number of steps is set up to display these stories, with a minimum of three steps being the norm. Each step of the display is usually dedicated to one era of the mythical history and is decorated in theme. From representing the Dashavatars, which capture the story of Lord Vishnu and his ten avatars, to following the story of a traditional Hindu wedding, the types of stories narrated in these displays are widespread.

The celebration of Golu is also marked by preparing special delicacies and offering different types of Pujas on each day. The commemoration also helps people to come together with their community, visit each other’s homes to witness the ⁠Golu displays and also indulge in various special delicacies and treats. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy ⁠Golu 2025.

