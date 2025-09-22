Golu 2025 starts from September 22. The annual commemoration of Golu or Gombe Habba or Bommala Koluvu or Bommai Kolu is the way that people across South India celebrate Sharad Navaratri 2025. The celebration of Golu is marked by creating a stunning display of various dolls that represent different stories and mythological figures in a thematic manner. On the occasion of Golu 2025, people are sure to share Happy Golu 2025 wishes and Bommala Koluvu messages, Bommai Kolu 2025 greetings, Gombe Habba 2025 images and wallpapers, Happy Golu 2025 WhatsApp quotes and Bommala Koluvu Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Hence, we bring you Golu 2025 wishes, Bommai Kolu wallpapers and Bommala Koluvu images for free download online.

The celebration of Golu is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the community. The commemoration also involves observing the stringent Navratri fast, preparing special delicacies that are dedicated to appeasing Goddess Gauri and also conducting different types of Pujas that focus on the same. The first day of Navaratri is often marked by conducting Ganesh Puja. Meanwhile on the eighth day of Golu celebration, Saraswati Puja is also conducted. How India Celebrates Sharad Navratri: From Garba in Gujarat to Durga Puja in Bengal, Golu in Tamil Nadu and Bathukamma in Telangana.

There are various important rituals and observances that are marked throughout the nine-day festivities of Golu 2025. As we prelare to celebrate Golu, here are some Happy Golu 2025 wishes and messages, Bommala Koluvu 2025 greetings, Gombe Habba 2025 images and wallpapers, Happy Golu 2025 WhatsApp quotes and Bommala Koluvu Facebook status pictures that you can share online.

Golu (Bommai Kolu) in Tamil Nadu (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Blessed Golu Navratri! May the Divine Dolls and Traditions Bring Joy, Prosperity, and Positivity to Your Home.

Happy Golu Images With Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Golu Navratri! May Goddess Durga Bless You With Strength, Happiness, and Endless Blessings As You Celebrate This Auspicious Occasion.

Navratri Golu Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Golu Navratri, May Your Life Be Decorated With Happiness Like the Beautiful Steps of Golu, and May Divine Grace Always Shine Upon You.

Bommala Koluvu Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Golu Navratri With Devotion, Love, and Togetherness. May This Festival Bring Wisdom, Peace, and Prosperity to You and Your Family.

Golu Wallpapers With Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Golu Navratri! May the Vibrant Golu Dolls Remind Us of Our Rich Culture and Fill Your Heart With Devotion and Festive Joy.

We hope that these greetings add to the festivities of Golu. In addition to this, there are various other elements of the festival that focus on harbouring the community emotions that people hold. Making and distributing various Golu-themed food items, having Golu singing sessions with friends and family are all examples of such events.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).