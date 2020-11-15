Govardhan Puja 2020 Wishes: One of the most important religious events for the people of the Hindu community during the festivities of Diwali 2020 is Govardhan Puja. They observe the event amidst spectacular celebrations. Govardhan Puja is celebrated across the country, extensively in the Hindi heartland, with a special jamboree in Mathura and Vrindavan. This year, Govardhan Puja will be observed on November 15, i.e. Sunday. People send across special Govardhan Puja Hindi wishes and greetings to their loved ones in praise of Lord Krishna. If you are searching for the latest collection of Hindi Govardhan Puja 2020 messages, then worry not, as you have arrived at the right destination.

People can send these popular Govardhan Puja wishes and greetings in Hindi via WhatsApp messages, Instagram messages and stories, Snapchat messages, Telegram messages, and Hike messages as well. You can also upload these amazing Govardhan Puja HD messages in Hindi on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn as well. It would be nice for you to share love and joy on the occasion of Govardhan Puja 2020.

Individuals can also share Govardhan Puja wishes in Hindi through picture messages, text messages, SMSes, and text messages as well. If your creative juices are flowing, then you can make Govardhan Puja videos as well. All you have to do is to download these HD greetings and convert these Govardhan Puja wishes into videos using any relevant app. Also, you will be able to share these Govardhan Puja 2020 Hindi videos on Instagram Reels, Chingari, and Roposso as well.

If you are looking for ways to delight your friends, family, relatives on this auspicious festive day, then you can stop your search here, as we have it covered for you. We, at LatestLY, present you some of the most amazing and popular Govardhan Puja 2020 wishes and greetings in Hindi, which you will love to share with your loved ones on this occasion.

Govardhan Puja 2020 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Krishan Ki Sharan Mein Aakar, Bhakt Nayaa Jeevan Paate Hai, Isliye Govardhan Puja Ka Din, Ham Sacche Man Se Manaate Hai, Govardhan Puja Ki Shubhkaamnaayein.

Govardhan Puja 2020 Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bansi Ki Dhun Par, Sabke Dukh Wo Harta Hai. Aaj Bhi Apna Kanhaiyya, Kayi Chamatkaar Karta Hai, Govardhan Puja Ki Shubhkaamnaayein.

Govardhan Puja Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Govardhan Puja Ke Iss Pavan Avsar Par Aapko Aur Aapke Parivaar Ko Dheron Shubhkaamnaayein.

Govardhan Puja 2020 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Har Khushi Aapke Dwaar Aaye, Jo Aap Mange, Usse Adhik Paaye, Govardhan Puja Mein Krishna Gun Aaye Aur Ye Tyohaar, Khushi Se Manaye. Happy Govardhan Puja.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

To celebrate Govardhan Puja 2020, WhatsApp has introduced different stickers and images that are perfect for the festival. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers.

Govardhan Puja is observed to commemorate the incident where Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Mountain on his finger to save the people of Vrindavan from the tyranny of Lord Indra.

We at LatestLY, wish you and your family Happy Govardhan Puja 2020. We hope you have a great time bonding with your family and loved ones. Do share these latest and popular Govardhan Puja Hindi messages with your dear ones on this auspicious festive occasion, and make them feel loved and special.

