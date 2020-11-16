Happy Gujarati New Year to all people of the Gujarati community. A significant occasion for people of the community, this day is celebrated with much enthusiasm by everyone. Also called as Bestu Varas, it falls on a day after Badi Diwali. But this year, Gujarati New Year or the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2077 falls on November 16, the day of Bhai Dooj and Padwa of Diwali celebrations. On this day, people look for best messages, wishes and greetings to convey their feelings with one another. To make it easier for you, we have made a beautiful and varied collection of Gujarati New Year wishes, Vikram Samvat 2077 Greetings, Nutan Varshabhinandan images, Happy Gujarati New Year 2020 greetings, Naya Saal wishes and Nutan Varshabhinandan photos, wallpapers. We also have messages for Bestu Vasu wishes and greetings, Bestu Vasu stickers, Nav Varsh which you can share on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or even as text messages or SMS.

One of the rituals of this day is Chopda Pujan, where in people perform pujas in their new account books, especially the business community. Businessmen close accounts’ books of the previous year and worship the new account books. People also make special rangoli outside their homes for New Year day. And a new year celebration is incomplete without wishing friends and family on the day. So here we bring you some Gujarati New Year wishes and messages with Vikram Samvat 2077 HD images, Nutan Varshabhinandan wishes and photos to celebrate Bestu Varas. You can download these greetings for free and send them via any of the social media apps. Many also download HD images and wallpapers to post online. So here's a collection of Vikram Samvat 2077 Greetings, Happy Gujarati New Year images, Nutan Varshabhinandan and Bestu Varas wishes, WhatsApp Stickers and a lot more.

Bestu Varas (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Tamara Parivar Ne Nutan Varṣha Na Abhinandana

Apano Parivar Sukh Shanti Pame Ej Shubhechha

Gujarati New Year Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Ajathī Sharu Thatun a Navun Varṣha Ap Ane Apanaparivar Maṭe Sukha, Samṛuddhi, Shanti Ane Swasthya Pradan Karanarun Bani Rahe Evi Shubhakamana!! Nava Varṣhani Shubhakamana

Gujarati New Year Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Gujarati New Year

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy New Year, Bursting Exciting Opportunities. Wishing You Health, Wealth, and Happiness in the New Year Ahead. Happy Gujarati New Year 2020!

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

Message Reads: May You Have a Great Festive Celebration of Diwali and Start Your New Year on a Positive Not. Happy Gujarati New Year 2020!

Gujarati New Year WhatsApp Stickers

To celebrate Gujarati New Year 2020, WhatsApp has introduced different stickers and images that are perfect for the festival. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We hope our collection of images, greetings, wishes and messages help you to send your good vibes and express your feelings at the start of the new year. LatestLY wishes everyone Happy Gujarati New Year 2020!

