Nutan Varshabhinandan and a very happy Diwali Padwa! Gujaratis around the world celebrate a very happy new year post-Diwali and send across Vikram Samvat 2077 regards to each other and to help you with that we have latest Gujarati New Year 2020 wishes in Gujarati that you can send across via WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, Snapchat, and Hike. Similarly in Maharashtra the Marathi population celebrate Kartik Shuddha Pratipada, Balipratipada, also known as Diwali Padva which is considered to be one of the most auspicious moments and on this day, Baliraja is worshipped. Bali and his wife Vindhyavali are often recreated with colourful rangoli and worshipped. People donate lamps and clothes.

On Gujarati new year, people share these latest Gujarati New Year wishes and greetings, Vikram Samvat 2076 Greetings Happy New Year 2020 messages, HD images and quotes.

Today, people in Gujarat start their new year with new accounts after offering prayers on Gujarati New Year. You must check our Gujarati New Year 2020 wishes in Gujarati through text messages, picture messages, and SMSes as well, the atest collection of most popular and top-trending Gujarati New Year 2020 wishes and messages.

On Gujarati New Year people wish their dear ones on this day by saying ‘Saal Mubarak’ and ‘Nutan Varsh Abhinandan’. Annakut, falls on the next day of Diwali and is celebrated as "Nutan Varsh" literally meaning "dawn of the New Year" so you can share Happy New Year 2020 greetings, HD images and messages. Whereas, Diwali 2020 celebrations in Maharashtra start with Vasu Baras along with Yam Deep Daan on Dhanteras, Abhyanga Snan on Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja, Padva and Bhaubeej. You can share the love and best wishes with your loved ones with this collection of Diwali 2020 wishes in Marathi, Diwali Padwa images, Shubh Deepavali Marathi messages, Diwali Shubheccha greetings, SMS and more to celebrate Laxmi Pujan and the latest Happy Diwali and Lakshmi Puja wishes in Marathi for you as well as your friends from the state. Twitter is abuzz with wishes for both the celebrations aka Gujarati new year as well as Diwali Padwa, check out:

Happy new year all of you. . . . Here's wishing that the new year will bring joy, love, peace, and happiness to you. Wishing you a Happy New year. . pic.twitter.com/r2CxI18Dnf — KAMLESH PATEL (@KAMLESH42660892) November 16, 2020

Nav Varsh

Wish u a very very happy new year to all my gujarati brothers and sisters....😘 pic.twitter.com/hOzITv06AA — Heta (@lioness64809461) November 16, 2020

Nutan Varshabhinandan

Happy New year!

Vande Mataram.... Happy New Year... Crackers blasting all around since 3am... pic.twitter.com/S1dJAFhf0f — RaviMC (@RMCpost) November 15, 2020

Happy Diwali Padwa

@RavinaTiwari99 Hi...hello beautiful Ravina Good morning..happy DiwaliPadwa & Bhai Dooj...love you pic.twitter.com/XbEZUqc7et — Prakash Raghunath Kelkar (@prakashkelkar1) November 16, 2020

Shubh Diwali Padwa

If you do not know, the festival day of Balipratipada worships King Bali and people also wish each other with beautiful greetings that include pics of Balipratipada along with messages of Diwali Padwa. Check out Diwali greetings in Marathi, along with Balipratipada and Diwali Padwa images with quotes and wishes for free download online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 07:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).