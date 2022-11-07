Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab or Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav is celebrated on the Purnmashi of Katak of the Vikram Samvat calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is observed in the month of November. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on November 8, Tuesday. It is the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He was the first guru to build and shape Sikhism. It is celebrated with complete enthusiasm by the people who follow Sikhism. As you celebrate Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti 2022, we at LatestLY have curated wishes and greetings that you can share as Guru Nanak Jayanti WhatsApp messages, Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav images and HD wallpapers and Happy Gurpurab SMS with your friends and family on this auspicious day. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Date: Know the History and Significance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab To Mark the Birth Anniversary of the First Sikh Guru.

The birth anniversaries of Sikh gurus are generally referred to as Gurpurab. The celebrations for this day start with morning processions called Prabhat Pheri. Prabhat Pheris start from the gurudwara and proceed around localities singing hymns. Also, in gurudwara, the celebrations start two days before with the Akhand path, which is the recitation of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs. Celebrating the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, here is a collection of wishes and greetings that you can share as Guru Nanak Jayanti WhatsApp messages, Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav images and HD wallpapers and Happy Gurpurab SMS with your loved ones. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab Greetings.

Happy Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Nanak Dev Ji Inspire You To Achieve Your Goals in Life and Help Maintain Peace and Tranquillity. To You and Your Family, a Very Happy Gurpurab!

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish on This Auspicious Day That Your Life Is Full of Golden Days With the Guru’s Blessing. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Gurpurab, I Wish That You Are Showered With the Divine Blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Today and Forever. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Holy Teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Enlighten You and Help You Attain Whatever You Wish For. Happy Gurpurab!

Happy Gurpurab Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Nanak Dev Ji Be Your Guiding Star Through Your Life and May He Shower Blessing on You This Gurpurab. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 in Rai Bhai di Talwani in the present Shekhupura district of Pakistan. It is now known as Nankana Sahib. Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth is one of the most important festivals of the Sikh community as he was the founder of the community. Wishing everyone a Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022!

