Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020 will be celebrated on November 30. One of the most important holidays in Sikhism, Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru - Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrations include the organisation of Prabhat Pheris and Langars by Sikh People across the world and is one of the most important festivals of Sikhism.

The main festivals of Sikhism revolve around commemorating the anniversaries of the ten Sikh Gurus who played a monumental role in shaping Sikhism. Guru Nanak Ji is the first Guru who is said to have founded Sikhism and his birth is celebrated on the full moon of Kathak month according to the Bikrami Calendar. The celebration of Guru Nanak Gurpurab is ingrained in Sikhism and is filled with a hoard of activities to bring in this festive and thankful time with one and all. The preparation of langar at Gurudwara, where everyone is invited to dine together, reflects teachings of Sikhism to love, share and serve everyone - irrespective of caste, gender class or creed.

Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrations usually begin the early morning Prabhat Pheri, where people sing hymns and songs to praise Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Find Happiness and Peace With the Blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Find Happiness and Peace With the Blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020 Satnam Shri Waheguru Wishes & Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Life Full of Golden Days Always With Guru's Blessings Warm Wishes on Gurunanak Dev Ji's Birthday! Happy Gurpurab

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greetings on the 551st Gurupurab of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greetings on the 551st Gurupurab of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji!

Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020 Satnam Shri Waheguru Wishes & Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Gurpurab to All the Sikhs and to Everyone Who Is a Well-Wisher of the Ideals of Sikhism. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020 Satnam Shri Waheguru Wishes & Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Life Be Full of Happy and Blissful Days With Guru's Blessings. Warm Wishes on Gurunanak Dev Ji's Birthday! Happy Gurpurab

The celebration of Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020 may be a little different as community gatherings are being avoided to curb the continued spread of COVID-19. People are sure to get together with their own families and share delicious feasts for close friends or family in a safe and secure manner. It is important to note that Guru Nanak Gurpurab is not only widely celebrated in India but also in various places in Pakistan, England among other countries. We hope that this Guru Nanak Gurpurab, we remember the key teachings of Guru Nanak Ji and stay safe. Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020.

