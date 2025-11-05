Guru Nanak Jayanti holds great significance for Sikhs in India and around the world as this day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the revered founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. It is also known as Gurpurab and is marked with immense devotion and enthusiasm by Sikhs. The auspicious occasion falls on the full moon day, i.e., on the day of Kartik Purnima, in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, November 5. If you are looking online for Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes and messages, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 greetings to send to your loved ones, we have you covered! We have curated a list of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 wishes and messages, Guru Nanak Gurpurab greetings, Guru Nanak Jayanti images and HD wallpapers, and Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 pics which you can download and share with your family, friends, and relatives on the occasion of Gurpurab. Guru Nanak Gurpurab Photos & HD Wallpapers: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Quotes To Celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Guru Nanak Jayanti not only marks the birth of a great spiritual teacher but also celebrates the values of equality, love, and service that he embodied. It will be the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak this year. You can also download these Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 wishes and Guru Nanak Jayanti greetings and send them to your loved ones as Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab wishes and SMS. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: 170 Sikh Devotees Depart From Rakabganj Gurdwara to Pakistan To Visit Nankana Sahib (Watch Video).

Guru Nanak Jayanti (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Wishes Reads: May Guru Nanak Dev Ji Inspire You To Follow the Path of Truth, Kindness, and Compassion. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Guru Nanak Jayanti (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Wishes Reads: Wishing You Peace, Prosperity, and Divine Blessings on the Pious Occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Guru Nanak Jayanti (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Wishes Reads: May the Teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Fill Your Life With Eternal Joy and Positivity. Happy Gurpurab!

Guru Nanak Jayanti (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Wishes Reads: On This Sacred Day, Let’s Remember the Wisdom of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Walk the Path of Love and Humility. Happy Gurpurab!

Guru Nanak Jayanti (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Wishes Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Happy Gurpurab.

Guru Nanak Jayanti (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Wishes Reads: Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti

The celebrations of Gurpurab begin two days prior with the continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib in a 48-hour Akhand Path at Gurdwaras. On the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti, devotees participate in a Nagar Kirtan, a grand procession led by the Panj Pyare, accompanied by devotional singing, martial arts display, and vibrant decorations. The day holds deep spiritual significance, reminding followers of Guru Nanak’s timeless teachings “Ek Onkar”, meaning “There is only one God,” and his call to live a life of truth, humility, and compassion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).