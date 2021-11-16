Kartarpur Corridor will reopen from tommorrow after remaining shut for over 1.5 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The corridor has been reopened days ahead of Guru Nanak Dev Gurupurab 2021. Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet said, "In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community." The visa-free 4.7-kilometre corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019 and was inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

