Halloween also known as All Hallow’s eve is a holiday observed every year on October 31. It marks the day before the western Christian feast of all saints and initiates the season of Allhallowtide, which lasts three days and concludes with All Souls’ Day. Halloweens is celebrated worldwide with trick o treating and theme parties. Children go around from house to house trick o treating and celebrating this unique festival. People of all age groups dress in the scariest outfit for Halloween theme parties and celebrate by visiting their friends and family. Celebrating this fun-filled horror festival, we at LatestLY, have curated funny messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Share Hilarious and Relatable Posts and WhatsApp Messages With Family and Friends To Celebrate the Spooky Season.

Halloween is believed to be a festival of the dead. It has its origin in the festival of Samhain among the Celts of ancient Britain and Ireland. During the festival of Samhain, the souls of those who had died were believed to return to their home and those who had died during the year were believed to journey to the other world. People set bonfires on hilltops to scare away the witches and sometimes even wore masks so that they couldn’t be recognised. Here are funny Halloween messages from our wide range of collections that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them Happy Halloween 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Halloween (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Halloween To Remember Forever and Ever. Just Beware of People Around You As They Can Be Very Witchy Today.

Happy Halloween (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Put All Your Heart and Soul Into a Dress for the Most Fun Day of the Year and To Scare the Hell Out of Everyone. Happy Halloween to You!

Happy Halloween (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: 3. Be Safe and Have Lots of Fun Because This Is the One Day for Which We All Wait All Year Long. Wishing You a Fun and Happy Halloween.

Happy Halloween (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blast To Remember. Have a Blast To Scare Everyone Around You. Warm Wishes on Halloween to You.

Happy Halloween (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We All Are Dying To Have a Halloween but Let Us Live To Enjoy It and Make It Spooky for Everyone Else Around Us. Happy Halloween!

On this day, people decorate their houses with Jack o lanterns and other such scary items and invite their friends and family for a get-together. Not just they dress up like ghosts and other horror outfits, but even the menu is as interesting as the festival. The food and drink recipes are unique and aptly named for the festival. For those unable to visit their loved ones on this day, here is a collection of funny Halloween messages that you can download and send to your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone a Happy Halloween 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2022 07:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).