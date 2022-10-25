Less than a week to go for Halloween 2022, and the excitement to celebrate the spooky season can be felt in the air. Halloween, also known as All Hallows' Eve, is a popular celebration in many countries around the world on October 31. This year, Halloween 2022 falls on Monday. Now, you would know that Halloween celebrations revolve around costumes and makeup, from fun to unique, cute to grotesque. People leave no stone unturned in pulling off unique Halloween costumes for the celebration. Then there's food, drinks, decorations and games. Nothing captures all these preparations and excitement more than a perfect meme. Well, here's a collection of Halloween 2022 funny memes and jokes that you can share with your friends and family to celebrate the spookiest night of the year! Trending Halloween 2022 Makeup Looks: From Zombie To Clown; 5 Creepy Make-Up Ideas That Will Help You Spook Fellow Revellers on All Hallows’ Eve (Watch Videos).

Are You Ready For Halloween?

Why is It Not Here Already?

waiting for halloween be like: pic.twitter.com/9GO4LpV2k4 — Michael Myers (@RealMMyers78) October 23, 2022

Best Halloween Costume Ever?

And It Has To Be The Cutest Comic

You Cant Beat This Dude

nobody does last minute halloween costumes like Jim Halpert pic.twitter.com/F2VrjUWxUJ — The Office Memes (@OfficeMemes_) October 25, 2022

Innovative and Very Impressive

😝😝😝😝😝😝😝😝😝 This has got to be the greatest Halloween costume I have ever seen someone make. I’m still laughing... #ShutTheDoor pic.twitter.com/RRFEAhvoMo — Andrew C 1776 ™️ (@Sheckyi) October 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)