Hanukkah 2022 will start on Sunday, December 18 and will end on Monday, December 26. It is an eight-day Jewish festival and is also known as the Feast of Dedication, the Feast of Maccabees and the Festival of Lights. The daily lighting of the candle of Menorah characterises the festival of Hanukkah. People observe this festival by reading scriptures, reciting Psalms, almsgiving and singing special hymns. The eight days of Hanukkah commemorate the rededication of the second temple of Jerusalem. As you celebrate Hanukkah 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled Happy Hanukkah 2022 greetings and images that you can share as wishes, WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers and SMS on the Festival of Lights. Hanukkah 2022 Dates: Know All About the History, Significance and the Celebrations of the Jewish Festival Around Christmas Time.

The Hanukkah festival is related to festive meals, songs, games and gifts for children. The traditional dishes for the festival include Latkes, Sufganiyot and other treats fried in oil which recalls the miracle of the oil. Children receive gifts of money in the form of chocolate gelt. Many people play cards during the celebrations of Hanukkah. People greet each other by having festive meals together. Here are some Happy Hanukkah 2022 greetings and images that you can share as wishes, WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers and SMS on the Festival of Lights. Hanukkah 2022 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Share With Loved Ones for the Feast of Dedication.

Happy Hanukkah 2022 Greetings and Images

Hanukkah 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Hanukkah, I Wish That Your Home Is Blessed With Love, Laughter, Joy and Lights for Years To Come. Warm Wishes to You on Hanukkah.

Hanukkah 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That As You Celebrate This Divine Festival of Lights, Your Faith Is Renewed and Your Tradition Is Preserved for the Coming Years. Happy Hanukkah!

Hanukkah 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Brightness of Each and Every Candle That You Light in These Eight Nights Spread Love, Happiness and Glory in Your Home and Fill Your Heart With Contentment. Happy Hanukkah to You.

Hanukkah 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Sparkling Candles and Renewed Faith, We Celebrate Our Old Tradition. Sending My Best Wishes on the Occasion of Hanukkah.

Hanukkah 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You the Best of Celebrations on Hanukkah. It Is Time To Bid Adieu to Your Sorrows and Embrace Happiness.

According to the Talmud, Hanukkah is related to the miracle of the oil that took place in the temple of Jerusalem. When Judas Maccabees entered the temple, he found only one jar of oil, which could burn only for one day. Still, miraculously, the oil burned for eight days until new consecrated oil could be found, establishing the precedent that the festival should last for eight days. Wishing everyone a Happy Hanukkah 2022!

