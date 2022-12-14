Hanukkah is an eight-day Jewish festival that commemorates the rededication of the second temple of Jerusalem by lighting candles on each day of the festival. Hanukkah 2022 will start on Sunday, December 18 and will end on Monday, December 26. Also spelt as Chanukah or Chanukkah, it is known as the Feast of Dedication, the Festival of Lights or the Feast of Maccabeus. As you observe Hanukkah 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a few wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on the Festival of Lights. Hanukkah 2022 Dates: Know All About the History, Significance and the Celebrations of the Jewish Festival Around Christmas Time.

The most important ritual of Hanukkah is the lighting of candles of the menorah every evening. It is also known as the Hanukkah lamp and recalls the temple lamp stand. It is a simple or elaborate candelabra with eight branches plus a holder for the Shammash (servant) candle that is used to light the other eight candles. On the first evening, one candle is lit, and an additional candle is lit on each subsequent evening until eight candles are burning on the last evening. Here are Hanukkah 2022 wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Hanukkah 2022 Decoration Ideas: From Menorah to LED Lights, Get Amazing Ideas To Light Up Your House for the Festival.

Watch Video:

Hanukkah 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Hanukkah 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Glorious and Memorable Hanukkah to You With Your Loved Ones. May This Festive Season Be Full of Celebrations and Good Times for You.

Hanukkah 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Get Showered With the Choicest Blessings of the Almighty To Make It a Hanukkah To Remember Forever. Happy Hanukkah!

Hanukkah 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings on Hanukkah to You and Your Family. May the Celebrations of Hanukkah Fill Your Life With New Dreams and Hopes.

Hanukkah 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hanukkah Is the Celebration of Eight Nights of a Miracle… Eight Beautiful Nights Sparkling With the Joy of Exchanging Wishes and Warmth. On This Auspicious Occasion, I Wish That You Are Blessed With the Brightest and Happiest Hanukkah.

Hanukkah 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending the Best of Hanukkah Wishes to You and Your Family…. I Wish That You Are Blessed With the Light of Faith and the Love of Your Near and Dear Ones. Wishing You a Very Happy Hanukkah.

Hanukkah celebration is characterised by daily reading of scripture, recitation of some of the Psalms, almsgiving, and singing of special hymns. Along with the daily prayers, thanks are offered to God for delivering the strong into the hands of the weak and evil into the hands of good. Wishing everyone a Happy Hanukkah 2022!

