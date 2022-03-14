Amalaki Ekadashi or Amalaka Ekadashi is the day when the preparations for Holi start in India. This year Amalaka Ekadashi would be observed on Monday, March 14. Many devotees observe fast on Amalaki Ekadashi and worship the amla tree. It is believed that if the fats are observed without any desire and with pure devotion, it results in the grace of Lord Vishnu for the present and the next life. People scroll through the internet to greet their near and dear ones on this day. We at LatestLY, have curated images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your family and friends to send them greetings for Amalaka Ekadashi 2022. Amalaki Ekadashi 2022 Date & Timing: How Is Amalaka Ekadashi Vrat Celebrated? Know Puja Vidhi and Significance of Hindu Holy Day.

It is believed that Lord Vishnu resides in the amla tree. Therefore, devotees who fast on this day bathe and wash the amla tree before worshipping it as a part of the puja ritual. The devotee himself also should have an early morning bath on this day as a part of the ritual. As you observe the Amalaki Ekadashi vrat, here are GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all to send them the greetings for the auspicious day.

In some traditions, it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi, the wife of Lord Vishnu dwells in the amla tree. The fruit amla has rich content of vitamin C. Its medicinal qualities used in preparing Ayurvedic medicines is another reason of worshipping the tree. While you worship the amla tree on Amalaki Ekadashi 2022, here are beautiful HD wallpapers and images that you can download and send to all your relatives on this day. Wishing everyone Happy Amalaka Ekadashi 2022!

