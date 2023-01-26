Vasant Panchami 2023 Wishes & Greetings for free download online: Vasant Panchami or Basant Panchami is an auspicious festival that people of the Hindu community in India celebrate. Vasant Panchami is also popularly known as 'Saraswati Puja' in honour of the Hindu goddess Saraswati. This year, Vasant Panchami will be celebrated on January 26. The Vasant Panchami Shubh Mahurat will start at 12.34 pm on January 25 and end at 10:28 am on January 26, 2023. The auspicious festival marks the preparation for the arrival of spring and is celebrated in various regions across the country in different ways. Vasant Panchami also marks the start of Holika and Holi's preparations, which take place forty days later. Share these Vasant Panchami 2023 greetings and images, Basant Panchami 2023 wishes, and Saraswati Puja HD wallpapers as WhatsApp messages and SMS. When Is Vasant Panchami or Saraswati Puja 2023? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat and Tithi, Significance, Puja Rituals and Celebrations Related to Basant Panchami.

Vasant Panchami is observed by Hindus in India as well as in Nepal. It has been a historical tradition of Sikhs as well. In the southern states of India, Vasant Panchami is called ‘Sri Panchami’. People in West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura and Assam, as well as in Nepal, visit Saraswati temples and also worship Goddess Saraswati at home. On this auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja 2023, share these Vasant Panchami 2023 greetings and images as Basant Panchami wishes, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and SMS. Vasant Panchami 2023 Wishes & Saraswati Puja HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Auspicious Hindu Festival.

Vasant Panchami 2023 Greetings & Images

Basant Panchami 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Basant Panchami, May Saraswati Maa Shower You With Her Choicest Blessings. May You Be Blessed With Knowledge and Thoughtfulness.

Basant Panchami 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Cold Season of Winter Is Over, and Spring Is Here. May the Spring Bring Good News and Prosperity to Your Homes. Happy Basant Panchami.

Saraswati Puja and Vasant Panchami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: At the End of the Dark Road of Evil, May There Be the Soothing Amber Glow of Knowledge. Happy Saraswati Puja!

Saraswati Puja and Vasant Panchami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Basant Panchami. Let’s Celebrate the Day With Togetherness, Laughter and Our Loved Ones.

Vasant Panchami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Flaunt Our Dresses in Yellow Hues, Worship Goddess Saraswati With All Divinity, and Share Yellow Sweets With All the Swoon! Happy Basant Panchami!

Vasant Panchami 2023 Wishes and Greetings To Share on the Auspicious Occasion of Saraswati Puja

The festival also celebrates the ripening of crops with yellow flowers of mustard crop, which Hindus usually associate with Saraswati's favourite colour. Educational institutions arrange special morning prayers on this day to seek Goddess Saraswati's blessing.

