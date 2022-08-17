Wishing all of you a very Happy Chingam 1 2022! It is time to celebrate Malayalam New Year. The first month of Malayalam New Year is known as Chingam. It is generally observed in August or September. This year, Chingam 1 or Malayalam New Year 2022 will be celebrated on August 17, Wednesday. There are a total of 12 months in the Malayalam calendar. Chingam 1 is the first month and the rest are Kanni, Thulam, Vrishchikam, Dhanu, Makaram, Kambham, Meenam, Medam, Edavam, Midhunam and Karkidakam. We at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them with Happy Chingam 1 2022 images, Happy Malayalam New Year 2022 WhatsApp messages, Chingam 1 HD wallpapers, Malayalam New Year 2022 greetings and so on.

In Kerala, this day is celebrated with special pujas and prayers at the temples. Kolla Varsham is a sidereal solar calendar and is the traditional calendar followed by the people of Kerala. The months in a Kolla Varsham calendar are determined on the basis of Sun transitions from one rasi to another. Chingam marks the end of a very difficult Karkidakam month, which is at the peak of monsoon season. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family members to wish them on this day with WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Malayalam New Year 2022 Wishes for Loved Ones

Malayalam New Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish All of You a Very Happy and Prosperous New Year. Happy Malayalam New Year.

Malayalam New Year 2022 Wishes: Images, Messages and Quotes To Celebrate Chingam 1

Hindus consider this month highly auspicious for weddings, moving into new houses, buying a new house and starting new ventures. Most of the temples witness huge crowds in Kerala on this day as people start the day by visiting the temple. Though Vishu is the astronomical New Year's day in Kerala, the official Malayalam New Year falls on the first day of Chingam. You can download these messages to share with one and all.

Wishing everyone Happy Malayalam New Year and Chingam 2022!

