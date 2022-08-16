Happy Malayalam New Year! The day marks the beginning of the new Kolla Varsham or the Malayalam calendar that is followed by the people in Kerala. The day is celebrated with full pomp and show in the South Indian state as it marks the first day of the Chingam month of the traditional calendar. Also called Chingam 1, Malayalam New Year 2022 will be celebrated on August 17, Wednesday. Chingam month is considered highly auspicious as most people await the harvest season that arrives with the monsoon and gear up to celebrate Onam that falls in the same period. At times, people confuse Malayalam New Year or Chingam 1 with Vishu festival that is marked during the April-May month of the Gregorian calendar. Well, let us learn about Malayalam New Year and how it is different from Vishu festival! Know all about the Malayalam New Year date and Chingam 1 celebration in Kerala.

When Is Chingam 1? How Is This New Year Different From Vishu Festival?

Vishu is the first day of Medam month which marks the beginning of the astronomical New Year calendar in Kerala. Vishu Kanni is the important ritual of Vishu which is celebrated as Mesha Sankhranthi in April. Vishu 2022 was celebrated on April 15, Friday. However, the official Malayalam New Year falls on the first day of Chingam. This year, Chingam 1 will be celebrated on August 17, Wednesday, as it marks the commencement of Kolla Varsham 1198 (Malayalam calendar 2022-23). Chingam 1 is also called Simha Sankranti. August 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Check All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Women in Kerala dress in new clothes and celebrate their New Year with much zeal and gusto. They visit temples to observe the auspicious Hindu festival by praying for the good health and welfare of the farming community as well as their family members. The Kolla Varsham is welcomed with incredible joy and mirth as it marks the arrival of the New Year with new hopes, matured beliefs and everlasting happiness. Celebrate the special day and ensure that you give a beautiful start to the Chingam Masa. Happy Chingam 1!

