Dev Deepawali, also known as Dev Diwali, is a famous Utsav celebrated every year in Varanasi to mark the victory of Lord Shiva over three demons called Tripurasur. This year, it will be observed on November 7, Monday. Dev Deepawali is observed on Poornima or the full moon night of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. It falls in the November month of the Gregorian calendar. The festival is also known as Tripuraotsav or Tripuri Purnima. It is a very auspicious day in the Hindu tradition. As you celebrate Dev Deepawali 2022, LatestLY brings to you a collection of wishes that you can share as Dev Diwali greetings, WhatsApp messages, Tripuri Purnima images, HD wallpapers and SMS with your loved ones for celebrating this festival. Dev Deepawali 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat: From Significance to Holy Rituals For Diwali of the Gods, Everything to Know About Dev Diwali in Varanasi.

On this day, devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges and light lamps or diyas in the evening. The ghats in the riverfront of the Ganges are lit with light and earthen lamps in the evening. Not only the Ghats but also the temples in Banaras are beautifully lit with diyas and lights on this day. Celebrating the auspicious Hindu festival, here is a collection of Dev Deepawali 2022 wishes that you can share as Dev Diwali greetings, Happy Dev Deepawali 2022 WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with your friends and family on this day.

Dev Deepawali 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Dev Deepawali 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Dev Diwali Burn All the Bad Times and Things for You and Help You Enter the Good Times. Wish You a Happy Dev Diwali.

Dev Deepawali 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Enjoy This Dev Diwali in All Its Charm, the Glow of Candles, the Warmth of Loved Ones, and Cherished Moments Again.

Dev Deepawali 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Dev Diwali to All of You, May the Supreme Light of This Dev Diwali Lighten Your Heart and Make Things Better.

Dev Diwali 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Dev Diwali and May All Your Happiness Come Fast and All Your Sorrow Burn Fast.

Dev Diwali 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Festival of Dev Deepawali, I Am Sending the Warmth of My Love to All of You. Wishing You a Happy and Prosperous Dev Diwali.

Happy Dev Deepawali 2022 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages and Greetings To Celebrate Diwali of Gods

Dev Deepawali is celebrated fifteen days after Diwali. On this day, devotees worship the goddess Ganga. The celebrations are eventful with reputed singers and artists performing on the auspicious occasion. The celebrations of Dev Deepawali are grand and popular in Varanasi because this place is known for Hinduism and religious practices. Wishing everyone a very Happy Dev Deepawali 2022!

