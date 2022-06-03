Eggs are known to be one of the best protein sources available in abundance at a comparatively affordable price and are also immensely nutritious and easy to make. This is why it is a staple breakfast option in most homes. To increase awareness about the goodness of eggs and how they can benefit us and our bodies, National Egg Day 2022 is celebrated every year on June 3. This celebration is sure to be a perfect opportunity for people to share fun Egg facts, Happy National Egg Day 2022 wishes and messages, National Egg Day jokes and puns, National Egg Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook status for family and friends. June 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

The celebration of National Egg Day is significant as it urges people to take better care of themselves and focus on their health. Various health benefits of eggs make them a staple in every home. According to one recent study, eating one egg a day can help reduce the risk of heart disease. This is because the nutrition in eggs can increase the amount of heart-healthy metabolites in the blood, protecting your heart. In addition to this, it is one of the most trusted sources of protein and vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin K, vitamin B6, calcium and zinc. From Classic Omelette to Tamagoyaki to Anda Bhurji, 11 Recipes Perfect To Celebrate This Fun Food Day!

Many people skip over this easy-to-make food option for various reasons despite all this. And the celebration of National Egg Day aims to reduce this aversion to eggs. In addition to sharing educational pieces on why one must consume eggs, people also share fun Egg facts, Happy National Egg Day 2022 wishes and messages, National Egg Day jokes and puns, National Egg Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook pictures with family and friends.

Where do Eskimos keep their eggs? Inside an egg-loo!

Egg (Photo Credits: Pexels)

What did the egg do when it saw the frying pan? It scrambled.

What's an egg's favourite type of coffee? An eggspresso!

Why does everyone love hard-boiled eggs in the morning? They’re hard to beat.

Eggs may lower the risk of diabetes. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

How does a hen leave its house? Through the eggs-it.

How can you tell if an egg’s been boiled or not? Eggs-ray vision.

We hope that you celebrate National Egg Day by finally making a resolve to take action to include eggs in your everyday diet. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy National Egg Day 2022!

