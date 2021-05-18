Ganga Jayanti 2021 Greetings: Ganga Jayanti is one of the most significant festivals for the people of the Hindu community. It is also fondly called Ganga Saptami or Ganga Pujan by the devotees. This year, the festival of Ganga Jayanti will take place on May 18, i.e., Tuesday. On this occasion, people worship Goddess Ganga or Maa Ganga in high regards on this auspicious day. The occasion marks the birth of the river Ganga on the Earth. People celebrate the festival in high spirits. They convey their festive wishes by sharing these latest Ganga Jayanti greetings with their loved ones. If you are searching for the top collection of Ganga Jayanti 2021 wishes and greetings for your loved ones, you have reached the right place.

Devotees take a dip in the holy Ganges river as highly blissful. There are grand aartis that are organised near the banks of river Ganga. To commemorate the occasion of Ganga Jayanti, people can share these popular Ganga Saptami 2021 greetings on popular social messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Snapchat, Hike, and Signal. Ganga Maiya Ki Aarti Video for Ganga Saptami 2021: Watch Ganga Aarti Bhajan To Celebrate Ganga Jayanti.

It would be nice to wish and reconnect with your dear ones on this auspicious event of Goddess Ganga’s birth anniversary. People can share these best Ganga Jayanti greetings through text messages, picture messages, SMSes, and voice notes too. You can also send Ganga Jayanti stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers and share on those platforms.

People who love sharing festive vibes on social media can share these amazing and popular Ganga Jayanti 2021 greetings on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest. One can also share Ganga Jayanti videos, by saving these HD Ganga Saptami greetings and converting them using a relevant app. You will then be able to share the latest Ganga Jayanti 2021 videos on Instagram Story, Hike Story, WhatsApp Status, Moj, Roposso, Chingari, etc.

Several legends are associated with the observance of Ganga Jayanti. People celebrate the festival of Ganga Jayanti grandly. However, with Covid-19 restrictions in place, the celebrations would be indoor mostly. However, at LatestLY, we bring you a set of popular and top-trending Ganga Jayanti 2021 messages which you will love to share on this auspicious day.

Ganga Saptami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

Ganga Saptami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

Ganga Saptami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

Ganga Saptami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

Ganga Saptami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

It is believed that Maa Ganga took rebirth and took descendance on Earth on this holy day. It is not a hidden fact that how revered river Ganga is in India. The stature that river Ganges is given in the country is that of a mother, or perhaps more.

We wish you all a safe and Happy Ganga Jayanti 2021. Do not forget to share these popular and best Ganga Jayanti 2021 greetings with your friends, family, etc. and make their day special.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2021 08:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).