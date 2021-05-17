Ganga Jayanti also known as Ganga Saptami will be celebrated this year on May 18 this year. It is believed that Ganga was reborn on this day. According to legends Jahnu Rishi released Ganga from his ear on Saptami of Vaishakha Shukla Paksha. Because of this legend this day is also known as Jahnu Saptami. Ganga is also known as Jahnavi, the daughter of Rishi Jahnu. Ganga is the priestliest one, hence Hinduism assigns it to the specification of God. On the occasion of Ganga Jayanti 2021, we will share with you HD images, wishes, greetings and SMS to pay dedication to Goddess Ganga.

As per legends, on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha, in the month of spring authentically known as Vaisakh, the land of India became fortunate with the re-birth of the Ganga river. Hence this day is celebrated as Ganga Jayanti which as per the Gregorian calendar falls in the month of April or May. On Ganga Saptami devotees worship Goddess Ganga and take bath in Ganges. Taking bath in Ganges on Ganga Saptami day is considered highly auspicious. Ganga Maiya Ki Aarti Video for Ganga Saptami 2021: Watch Ganga Aarti Bhajan To Celebrate Ganga Jayanti.

Though the Goddess Ganga took birth on the Earth on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, still this day of Ganga Saptami is celebrated as her birthday because this day is when the Goddess Ganga took a rebirth on earth. Let us become part of this auspicious celebration by sending out Happy Ganga Jayanti 2021 HD images, wishes and greetings to your friends which are available for free download below.

Ganga Saptami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

This year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, especially when there is surge in COVID-19 cases, it is recommended to celebrate Ganga Jayanti by staying indoors. We wish you all a very Happy Ganga Jayanti 2021.

