Shravan is here, meaning no non-veg for almost over a month. 2020 will see Shravan month start from July 21 when devotees of Lord Shiva will not be able to eat meat as it is forbidden to eat any kind of non-veg item including fish. Many people continue the abstinence until Ganpati also known as Ganesh Chaturthi. Therefore, the day before the onset of Shravan, people feast on non-veg items right from chicken, mutton to fish and crabs. On this day, fever is killed on non-vegetables. This is called Gatari and people also wish each other on this day! You can share Gatari Amavasya 2020 HD images and wallpapers, greetings, quotes and happy two-liners to your loved ones.

People celebrate on this day by lighting lamps in the house, lanterns. Gatari Amavasya 2020 holds immense significance as it precedes the beginning of Shravan and devotees indulging in non-vegetarian foods of all kind. Although this year, it falls today, July 20, some devotees celebrated it today aka July 19 because Hindus generally refrain from eating meat on Mondays, which is considered to be the day of Lord Shiva.

Meanwhile, since there are lockdowns in many places people can't go out to celebrate Gatari or hold get-togethers so you might want to send Happy Gatari images, greetings, quotes and HD pics to the important people in your life or on your social media. The month of Ashadh ends and the month of Shravan will begin and since the month of Shravan is the favourite of Lord Shiva, people also seek blessings. The last day of the month of Ashadh, all non-veg lovers eat meat, chicken and non-veg and feast with great enthusiasm.

Gatari Amavasya (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Gatari 2020

Gatari wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Gatari Chya Subhecha

Gatari jokes (Photo credits: File photo)

Gatari Jokes in Marathi

Gatari wishes and messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Gatari

How to Download Gatari Amavasya 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

You can couple your wishes with WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the Gatari Amavasya to begin the auspicious Shravan month. If you are looking for the latest collection of WhatsApp Stickers click HERE.

Generally, on this day, various hotels offer amazing meals for non-vegetarian lovers but this year they may be closed due to coronavirus pandemic. Please celebrate Gatari this year with your family at home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2020 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).