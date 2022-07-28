Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022! There are so many different festivals in India and also amazingly fun rituals. Today we celebrate Gatari Amavasya and it is a day straight from the dreams of foodies. It is a foodie festival celebrated right before the holy month of Shravan begins. Just like in North India, the month of Sawan is celebrated with the slogan of Bol Bam, some western states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu the celebration is quite different. Maharashtrians celebrate Sawan starting from July 29. Gatari Amavasya is celebrated just a day before the beginning of this month. This day celebrate by consuming non-veg food and alcohol right before completely avoiding it for a month. Marathi people do not consume meat and liquor for at least 40 days after Gatari Amavasya. On this fun day you can send funny memes and jokes with your friends and family.

On the day of Gatari Amavasya meat and liquor is consumed in abundance so that these things can be avoided in the days ahead. Before Shravan begins, devotees celebrate one day of non-vegetarian food fever on Amavasya (Gatari Amavasya). If you want to start this Gattari celebration with your friends on social media, send these special HD Greetings, Images, Wishes, Jokes and Memes through WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger.

Along with the amazing meat food items, the atmosphere is pleasant as there are occasional heavy rains. Many people make plans for Gatari Amavasya celebrations in nearby resorts & farm houses. Gatari is not just a festival but an excuse for celebration. So mark this day and start the celebration by sharing these funny memes and jokes , special messages of Gatari's celebration with your friends and your loved ones. Check out:

People in Maharashtra hold a belief that on the day of Gatari Amavasya, one should sit and eat with the whole family. On this day non-vegetarians definitely consume non-vegetarian food and those who consume alcohol, they don't miss out on it. This Amavasya date is known as Hariyali Amavasya in North India and there is a custom of offering tarpan to the ancestors. Whatever way you celebrate it make sure you spread positivity with your loved ones.

