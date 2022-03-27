One of the most prominent festivals of Maharashtra, Gudi Padwa, falls on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. This year, Gudi Padwa 2022 will be celebrated on April 2 (Saturday). Gudi Padwa festival (also called Samvatsar Padvo or Gudhi Padva) is commemorated as Marathi New Year with utmost joy and enthusiasm by the people in the western state of India. While the preparations for the festival are already in full swing, the search for new Gudi Padwa images and greetings to wish for the day is also high. We bring you a collection of the latest Gudi Padwa wishes, Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 greetings, Gudi Padwa wishes in Marathi, Gudi Padwa images, Happy Gudi Padwa HD wallpapers, Happy Marathi New Year 2022 greetings, Marathi New Year images, SMS, GIFs, and stickers for WhatsApp and Facebook. You can download them for free and share them with your loved ones on the celebration day.

In other states such as Andra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, Gudi Padwa is called Ugadi or Yugadi or Samvatsaradi. People ring in New Year as per the rituals of the region and observe Telugu New Year and Kannada New Year. Coming back to Gudi Padwa or Marathi New Year 2022, here's a bunch of new Gudi Padwa wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, images, wallpapers, banners, status for Facebook, stickers for WhatsApp, GIFs, SMS, and so on.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Heralds The Advent Of Prosperity And Good Luck For You. Gudi Padwa Greetings To You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Auspicious Occasion of Gudi Padwa Bring You Endless Joy, Wealth and Sucess.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Countless Wealth, Happiness, And Prosperity This Season. Happy Gudi Padwa To You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Gudi Padwa Greetings to You and Your Lovely Family Members. Have A Great and Happy Year Ahead!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Neem's Bitterness, Raw Mango's Sourness And The Sweetness Of Jaggery Remind You That Life is a Mixed Bag. Make the Most of Every Opportunity and Enjoy Little Moments. Gudi Padwa 2022

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Gudi Padwa, May God Bestow You With Bundle of Smiles, Peace, Good Fortune and Health. Happy Gudi Padwa 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: New Year's Day is All About Hope And Enjoyment! And Gudi Padwa is an Occasion to Make and Cherish Memories. Gudi Padwa 2022

How to Download Gudi Padwa 2022 Stickers For WhatsApp?

You can download Gudi Padwa stickers for WhatsApp from Play Store online. You will get lovely festive packs, HERE is the download link. We wish everyone celebrating the festival a very Happy Gudi Padwa 2022.

