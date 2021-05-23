Mohini Ekadashi Vrat will fall this year on Saturday, May 22, 2021. This festival is one of the most important of the 24 Ekadashi vrats in a year. According to mythology, Lord Vishnu was given the name 'Mohini' when he had appeared in disguise on this Ekadashi tithi. Since then this day came to be known as Mohini Ekadashi. Hindus seek blessings from Lord Vishnu on this day and pray for good fortune. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Mohini Ekadashi Vrat 2021, we will share with you HD images, wallpapers, quotes, WhatsApp stickers, and SMS to celebrate this important vrat.

On the day of Mohini Ekadashi, devotees observe a strict fast. Most people start fasting a day in advance, that is, on Dashami tithi. Only saatvik food is eaten once before the sunset. Grains like rice and wheat are not allowed. The Ekadashi fast continues till the sunrise on Dwadashi. Many devotees believe it is auspicious to break Mohini Ekadashi vrat by drinking milk. People who cannot observe strict fast due to health reasons can eat fruits and special vrat food.

Parana time or the moment of breaking Ekadashi fast is between 1:40 pm and 4:25 pm. Ekadashi Tithi begins at 9:15 am on May 22 and ends at 6:42 am on May 23. Apart from fasting, devotees also offer sandalwood, sesame seeds, flowers, tulsi leaves, and fruits to Lord Vishnu idol. This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, religious places will be shut, therefore celebration has to take place indoors. However, you can reach out to your friends and relatives by sending out Happy Mohini Ekadashi 2021 HD images, quotes, and greetings which are available for free download below.

