The grand nine-day festivity of Sharad Navratri, which commemorates the beginning of winters, will be celebrated from September 26 and go on till October 4. This festival is considered to be one of the most awaited festivals for Hindus across the country. Navrati 2022 will get its auspicious and grand beginning with the Navratri Ghatasthapana Puja. And as people prepare their homes to invite Goddess Shakti with the decorated earthen pot, many enjoy sharing Happy Navratri 2022 wishes, Ghatasthapana 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Navratri Ghatasthapana WhatsApp messages and Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Ghatasthapana 2022 Wishes & Happy Navratri Greetings: Goddess Durga Images, WhatsApp Messages & HD Wallpapers To Send of the First Day of Sharad Navratri.

The Ghatasthapana Muhurat for Sharad Navrati 2022 falls on September 26 from 06:28 am to 08:01 am. Those who cannot perform the Ghatasthapna Puja during this Muhurat often wait for the Abhijit Muhurat, which will begin at 12:06 pm and go on till 12:54 pm on September 26. Ghatasthapana is the invocation of Goddess Shakti into one’s home. People often decorate earthen pots and light a Diya to perform this ritual. Navratri Ghatasthapana is known as one of the most important rituals of this festival. The ritual of Ghatasthapana is what marks the official beginning of the Navratri celebration. And as we prepare to celebrate Navratri Ghatasthapana 2022, here are some Happy Navratri 2022 wishes, Ghatasthapana 2022 greetings and messages that you can share with your loved ones.

Sharad Navaratri is the most important Navaratri festival that is observed all year round. The second biggest festival after Diwali, Navaratri is celebrated with great fun and fervour by people across the country, even if it is known by different names. There are four Navaratris that are observed all year round, each marking the beginning of a new season. Of this, Sharad Navaratri, the one that celebrates the beginning of winter, is celebrated by people across the country. Here’s wishing everyone a happy and safe Navratri 2022!

