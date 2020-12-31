It is finally time. After what seems like aeons, 2020 is finally coming to an end. With the last few days left to this adventurous journey that was 2020, there is a lot that has people eagerly waiting for the New Year. While sceptics are busy highlighting that the New Year may not solve all our problems, with the hope for a vaccine, a chance to begin afresh and a promise of anything being better than 2020, people cannot wait to shout out Happy New Year and welcome 2021, safely from their homes. People are extremely excited by the prospect of celebrating the end of 2020 and the beginning of a New Year and are sure to share Happy New Year 2021 greetings, New Year wishes and messages, Happy New Year WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family to celebrate this historic time.

There is a lot that is sure to be different about New Year’s this time around. From the switch of grand New Year party to a more close-knit stay at home pizza fests, going to the gym being replaced with being mindful in our New Year resolutions and more than anything trying our level best to find a rare silver lining of lessons that 2020 has taught us, people are excitedly doing it all in this New Normal. With many states issuing curfew and people themselves being more mindful about the spread of COVID-19, a lot of celebrations have switched to virtual parties, much like everything else in 2020.

However, people have surely found their own way of making this welcome for 2021 special and different. Celebrating this day with their friends and family by sharing Happy New Year wishes and messages online is a sure way of adding a personal touch to this commemoration. As we prepare to welcome 2021 will all the hope we can fathom, here are some Happy New Year 2021 greetings, New Year wishes and messages, Happy New Year WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

Happy New Year (File Image)

Quote Reads: “Celebrate Endings—For They Precede New Beginnings.” Jonathan Huie

Happy New Year (File Image)

Quote Reads: “You’ll Never Get Bored When You Try Something New. There’s Really No Limit to What You Can Do.” Dr. Seuss

Happy New Year (File Image)

Quote Reads: “Do Not Wait Until the Conditions Are Perfect to Begin. Beginning Makes the Conditions Perfect.” Alan Cohen

Happy New Year (File Image)

Quote Reads: “To the Old, Long Life and Treasure; to the Young, All Health and Pleasure.” Ben Jonson

Happy New Year (File Image)

Quote Reads: “The Best Is Yet to Come.” Frank Sinatra

Happy New Year (File Image)

Quote Reads: “In Our Perfect Ways. In the Ways We Are Beautiful. In the Ways We Are Human. We Are Here. Happy New Year’s. Let’s Make It Ours.” Beyoncé

Happy New Year (File Image)

Quote Reads: “You Are Never Too Old to Set Another Goal or to Dream a New Dream.” C.S. Lewis

Happy New Year 2021 Quotes and Wishes: Positive Messages and Greetings to Share on New Year's Eve

As difficult and unfathomable as 2020 might have been, it sure has made all of us a little more resilient and stronger. And we hope that each and every one of you can remember these learnings and welcome 2021 with all the hope and positivity that the world currently needs. Happy New Year 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 08:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).