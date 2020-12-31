The clock is ticking. 2020 is finally nearing a much-hoped-for end and seems to bring with it a ray of hope in the form of a New Year. Whether you are an optimist eagerly waiting to make the most of 2021 or merely someone celebrating the end of the journey that 2020 has been, celebrating the New Year is sure to be a fun and festive affair this year. Even with parties being a small circle of friends chilling at home, or even better virtually hanging out in our PJs, 2021 is going to be welcomed with a bang. We cannot wait to flood our family and friends with Happy New Year 2021 wishes, Nayi Saal Ki Shubkamnaye messages, Happy 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy New Year in Hindi Facebook Status Pictures.

People are already busy planning their 2021 and making sure that they tick off a long list of the things to do, with all their postponed plans from 2020 carried forward. 2021 is all set to be a year filled with more gratitude, compassion and an eagerness to do more and be better, at least for most people who have strived through 2020 with immense resilience. The New Year promises better times, an opportunity to create happy memories and more than anything hope for one and all. Happy New Year 2021 Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers & Quotes: New Year Messages, HD Images, Facebook Greetings, GIFs and Pics for Joyful Times Ahead.

This is the reason that most of us enjoy bringing in the New Year by remembering the near and dear ones in our lives and making sure to join hands with them in welcoming this blissful time. As we prepare to celebrate New Year 2021, here are some Happy New Year 2021 wishes, Nayi Saal Ki Shubkamnaye messages, Happy 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy New Year in Hindi Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Happy-New-Year wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Jo Beetna tha Wo Beet Gaya, Aane Wala Naya Saal Hai, Humne to Kar Diya Advance Mein Wishe Kya Apko Hamara Khayal Hai. Wishing You a Very Happy New Year in Advance.

Happy-New-Year in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Bhula Do Beete Hue Kal Ko, Apna Lo Aane Wale Pal Ko, Har Pal Mein Mile Apko Lakhon Khushiya, Apne Dil Se Laga Lo Ane Wale Kal Ko. Naye Saal Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Happy-New-Year in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: 7 Bole to, 7 Me Rahna, 7 Me Jina, 7 Me Marna, 7 Me Rona, 7 Me Hasna, 7 Milkar Chalna, Yahi Hai Hmara 7, Bas Aap Dena 7, Ess Liye 7 Din Pehale, Happy New Year 2021 in Advance.

Happy-New-Year 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Khushiyo Ki Bahar Aaye, Jeevan Mein Khub Roshni Laye, Jo Mila Naa Ho Aaj Tak, Wo Aapko Aane Wale Saal Me Mil Jaye. Happy New Year in Advance!

Happy-New-Year messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Phuool Khiltey Rahen Zivan Ki Rah Mein, Khushi Chamkti Rahey Apki Nigah Mein, Har Kadam Pey Miley Khushi Ki Bahar Apko, Ye Dost Deti Hey Naye Saal Ki Shubhkamnaye Apko.

Happy New Year GIFs

Here's a Video of Happy New Year Wishes:

We hope that you remain safe while enjoying this long-awaited celebration that is the end of 2020. To say that this year was a once-in-a-lifetime experience is a hopeful expression and as much as we may have suffered through these trying times, it has also made us stronger. We hope that we can strive to seek the silver lining as we bid adieu to the challenging time that 2020 has been. Here’s to 2021 that is filled with happiness and good health for one and all!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).