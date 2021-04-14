The festival of Pahela Baishakh is here and the people of the Bengali community just cannot wait to celebrate their traditional New Year. Also popularly known as Pohel Boishakh and Bangla Noboborsho, the occasion is observed to celebrate the first day of the Bengali calendar. People in West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, etc. and Bangladesh observe Pahela Baishakh amidst grandeur festivities. However, with Covid-19 cases rising, most of the celebrations will be indoors. Nonetheless, you can still spread festive vibes by sharing these latest Pahela Baishakh 2021 wishes and messages with your loved ones making them even more special. At LatestLY, we bring you the best collection of 2021 Pahela Baishakh wishes, which you can share on this auspicious occasion.

The origin of Pahela Baishakh can be traced back to the times of Mughal’s reign. It is since then the observance of Pohela Baishakh has been significant. To commemorate the festive times, people can share these newest Pahela Baishakh 2021 wishes on Messenger, Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram, Hike, Snapchat, Signal, Instagram, etc. Pohela Boishakh 2021 Wishes and Bengali New Year HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, HNY Telegram Greetings, Facebook Messages, Signal Photos and GIFs to Share on Bangla Noboborsho.

There are several rituals and traditions that mark the celebrations of the day while observing Pohela Baishakh. People can convey their festive vibes via sharing these top-trending Pohela Baishakh 2021 wishes and WhatsApp messages with their close ones on this Bengali New Year day.

Pohela Boishakh And Shubhi Noboborsho 2021 Wishes

Pohela Boishakh 2021 Wish (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: The Festive Occasion Of Poila Baisakh Brings Your Way Abundant Fortune and Prosperity! Happy Pohela Boishakh 2021.

Pohela Boishakh 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Wishing You a Happy and Prosperous Pohela Baisakh! Happy Pohela Boishakh 2021 to You and Your Family.

Pohela Boishakh and Shubho Noboborsho WhatsApp Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Notun Poshak Notun Saj, Notun Bochor Shuru Aj, Misti Mon Misti Hasi, Shuveccha Janai Rashi Rashi. Shuvo Noboborsho 2021.

Shubho Noboborsho Wallpaper (Photo Credits File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Rong Be Rongge Sejeche Jatii.

Dak Dholer Chora Chorii.

Jiibone Ashuk Notun Priti.

Sukhe Ghoro Jiibon Tii.

Shuvo Noboborsho 2021

There’s a long list of traditions, rituals, customs, and festivities that are observed to commemorate the festive occasion of Pahela Baishakh. If you are finding more details about Pahela Baishakh 2021 – its date, observance, significance, and more, then you can click here.

As April 15 nears, we at LatestLY, wish the entire Bengali community a very Happy Pahela Baishakh 2021. Do share these good quality HD festive Pahela Baishakh 2021 wishes and messages with your friends, family, relatives, colleagues, etc. to make their New Year special.

