Happy New Year! The month of April in the Gregorian calendar is full of festivities, with Hindus commemorating New Year celebrations across regions, following different traditions. For Bengalis, April 15 this year marks the first day of Baishakh of the Bangla solar calendar. Famously known as Pahela Baishakh or Pohela Boishakh, the celebration traces its roots during the Mughal rule with the proclamation of tax collection reforms by Emperor Akbar. As we celebrate Pahela Baishakh, we bring you Pohela Boishakh 2021 wishes and Bengali New Year HD images in this article. These WhatsApp sticker downloads, HNY Telegram greetings, Facebook messages, Signal photos, Instagram quotes, GIFs and more are perfect for sharing with your family members on Bangla Noboborsho.

Just how Bengalis celebrate Pohela Boishakh, people in North India observes Vaisakhi, Ugadi in South India, Vishu in Kerala, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Bohag Bihu in Assam, and more. The traditional greeting for Bengali New Year শুভ নববর্ষ "Shubho Noboborsho" which is literally "Happy New Year.” This year, the festivity will be limited because of the ongoing healthcare crisis. People are encouraged to celebrate the same at home. It is during this time when the digital Happy New Year greetings stand more significant. So, without any further delay, download the latest collection of Pahela Baishakh 2021 messages, Shubho Noboborsho Facebook HD images, Pohela Boishakh Telegram wishes, Happy New Year Signal greetings, GIFs and more.

WhatsApp Message: Chitrer Ratri She, Surjo Ase Notun Beshe, Sei Surjer Rongin Alo, Muche Dir Tomar Jiboner Kalo. Shuvo Noboborsho 2021

WhatsApp Message: Notun Poshak Notun Saj, Notun Bochor Shuru Aj, Misti Mon Misti Hasi, Shuveccha Janai Rashi Rashi. Shuvo Noboborsho 2021

WhatsApp Message: Rong Be Rongge Sejeche Jatii.

Dak Dholer Chora Chorii.

Jiibone Ashuk Notun Priti.

Sukhe Ghoro Jiibon Tii.

Shuvo Noboborsho 2021

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has introduced many super cool stickers for users to download the collection of stickers available online. To get the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. Shubho Noboborsho, everyone! Celebrate the New Year with your close ones while staying safe at home.

