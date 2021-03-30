The state of Rajasthan celebrates its 71st Foundation Day today aka March 30, 2021. Many programs are being organized in the state to celebrate this occasion. The day is also known as Rajasthan Diwas, Rajasthan Day or Rajasthan Foundation Day. The state of Rajasthan is known worldwide for its folk culture, heritage and historical monuments. On March 30, on the occasion of the state's foundation day, a variety of colourful programs are organised at the Janpath in Jaipur as part of the Rajasthan Day celebrations. However, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic gatherings won't be held BUT you can send across Rajasthan Day Wishes, Message, Rajasthan Day Greetings, SMS, WhatsApp Status Pictures, WhatsApp Stickers, & Happy Rajasthan Day Messages with your family and friends to celebrate this day. And if you are looking for the best options, we have your back!

On 30 March 1949, the princely states of Jodhpur, Jaipur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner were merged to form the 'Greater Rajasthan Union' which was considered to be the day of the establishment of Rajasthan. When India was liberated from the British, Rajasthan was divided into about 22 native princely states. One of the princely states of Ajmer Marwada was ruled by the British and the 21 princely states were ruled by native kings who were ready to merge after independence. Many small provinces of Rajasthan were merged to form the state of Rajasthan. Therefore on Rajasthan Diwas, send across happy thoughts in form of messages, Rajasthan Day status post in Hindi and English, latest Rajasthan WhatsApp stickers, status messages on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Rajasthan Day HD images, Rajasthan Diwas Messages and pics.

Did you know that Rajasthan is called desert land? Rajasthan is the largest state of the Republic of India by area. The climate of Rajasthan ranges from dry to a sub-humid monsoon climate. In ancient times, Rajasthan was ruled by kings of the Kshatriya Rajput dynasty. In terms of the industries, the cement industry happens to hold ties with Rajasthan as it is the first place in the whole of India where first attempts were made in the year 1904 to make cement from seashells.

