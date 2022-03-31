Ramadan 2022 is expected to start from April 02 in Saudi Arabia as announced by the chairman of Emirates astronomy society, Dr. Ibrahimi Al-Jarwan. And most likely on April 03 in the Indian subcontinent. Ramadan is a holy month of the Islamic calendar in which Muslims are ordained to fast for straight 29-30 days from dawn till dusk. Muslims fast with full zeal without missing even a single day of fasting for the pleasure of Allah. Once the moon of Ramadan is sighted, people begin sending Ramadan Mubarak wishes and greetings to commemorate the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan. Below you will find some Ramadan Mubarak wishes and images, Happy Ramadan WhatsApp Stickers and Ramadan Mubarak Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family, friends and relatives this Ramadan. Ramadan 2022 Greetings: What Is Meaning of Ramadan Mubarak and Ramadan Kareem, Most Commonly-Used Phrases To Greet During Holy Month.

Muslims offer five times daily salah in a punctual manner during Ramadan as compared to other months. They also offer an extra prayer called Taraweeh after the last prayer Isha, in which the whole Qur’an is recited in the course of 29-30 days. According to a Hadith from Sahih Muslim, Abu Huraira narrates that the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) stated,’ Allah the majestic and exalted said; ‘Every deed of man will receive 10 to 700 times reward , except siyam (fasting) , for it is for me and I shall reward it as I like. Since the essence of Ramadan celebration lies in remembering Allah and getting together as a community, people often share Ramzan Mubarak wishes, Ramadan 2021 messages, Happy Ramadan WhatsApp Stickers and Ramadan Kareem Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Ramadan 2022 Dos and Don’ts Guide: Here’s a List of Things One Must Keep in Mind During the Islamic Holy Month of Fasting.

Ramadan 2022 Wishes And Messages

Ramadan 2022 Message Reads: "Fasting men and fasting women, God has prepared forgiveness and a splendid wage."- Quran- AlAhzab (35)

Ramadan 2022 Message Reads: "Greetings of peace , a delicious feast, may His blessings never cease. Wishing you a very happy and great month of Ramadan 2022".

Ramadan 2022 Message Reads: "Let us come together and raise our hands in prayer to thank Allah for he has bestowed upon us his love. Ramadan Kareem."

Ramadan 2022 Message Reads: "I wish you to be protected and blessed by Almighty Allah."

Ramadan 2022 Message Reads: "May your sawm remind you of the sacrifices Allah made for us. Ramadan Kareem."

The month of Ramadan gives a sense of discipline in general and complete control of najas during the daytime. Ramadan also gives us a realization of those people who are not in a position to take daily meals due to poverty. The upper class of society is directed to minimize the workload of their subordinates during Ramadan. Rich are instructed to give financial assistance and other help to the poor at the end of Ramadan, so that they can also celebrate Eid in happiness.

