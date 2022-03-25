The Islamic calendar is a Lunar calendar that consists of 12 months. Each month holds some or the other religious value in a life of a Muslim. One such month of the Islamic calendar is called Ramadan. Ramadan is considered the holy month in which Muslims fast from dusk till dawn. It is the 9th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, lasting for 29 to 30 days. Ramadan 2022 is most likely to begin on April 2 and last until May 2. It was in the month of Ramadan when the sacred book of Muslims, the Holy Qur'an, was revealed around 1400 years ago to the last messenger Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), by Almighty Allah through Angel Gabriel. Ramadan 2022 Traditions Around The World: From UAE To Indonesia, Here's How Different Countries Celebrate The Holy Month of Ramazan.

Apart from fasting, there are other dos and don'ts as well, which Muslims are supposed to follow to abide by the prerequisites of Ramadan completely. Let's take a look at them.

DOS OF RAMADAN

Praying five daily prayers on time is mandatory during fasting, and if a Muslim doesn't pray, then his/her fast is not accepted by Almighty Allah. Giving charity to the needy and poor is encouraged during Ramadan, especially in the form of zakaat or sadqa. It is believed that a giver will receive its reward of charity from Almighty Allah in the hereafter. To recite and memorise the Holy Qur'an in the month of Ramadan and contemplate on the verses written in it, to act on them practically as well. To indulge in constant dhikr (which means remembrance of Almighty Allah by praising ) during Ramadan to create a bond between you and your creator. Dhikr is supposed to strengthen the heart of a believer. Make a lot of dua (means asking Allah to fulfill your needs) as it is believed that Almighty Allah doesn't leave a believer empty-handed when he asks his lord for help in a state of fasting. Ramadan Mubarak 2022 Images & Greetings: Quotes, Ramadan Kareem Messages, To Celebrate Holy Month of Fasting and Prayer.

DON'TS OF RAMADAN

While fasting in Ramadan, a Muslim is not allowed to drink even water until the Maghrib azan after sunset is called off. In a state of fasting, Muslims are advised not to smoke or voluntarily vomit forcefully as it might invalidate the fast. Music is even in normal routine not allowed in Islam, and during fasting as well in the holy month of Ramadan, listening to music is not appreciated. Avoid having malice in your hearts while fasting and have a good kinship to attain the reward of Almighty Allah. It is commanded to lower your gaze and avoid anticipating unlawful things and activities in a state of fasting during Ramadan. It is advised not to fight and quarrel with each other during Ramadan. Lying or backbiting also affects the reward that one could get from Almighty Allah while fasting.

Ramadan is a month in which Muslims learn self-control both at a physical and spiritual level. It's a month of introspection for believers to check their bond with the creator Allah and work on improving it through worship.

