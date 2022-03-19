The March Equinox or Spring Equinox occurs when the sun crosses the equator line and heads towards the North. It marks the beginning of the spring season in the northern half of the globe. Happy First Day of Spring 2022! And to mark this wonderful time of the year, here's a bunch of Happy Spring 2022 wishes, Spring Equinox messages, Happy First Day of Spring images, HD wallpapers, positive quotes and greetings.

The spring equinox is the first day of spring season and happens when Sun moves from the southern to the northern hemisphere. The day and night during this time have approximately the same length. This year Spring equinox will fall on Sunday, March 20. As you observe the spring equinox 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to send them the wishes of the day through WhatsApp wishes, Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The solstice and equinox are related but happen at different times of the year. Solstice is the longest and shortest day of the year whereas equinox occurs when the day and night are equally long. In the southern hemisphere, the equinox happens around 22,23 or 24 September. Here are some wishes and messages that you can download and send to all you near and dear ones to send them the wishes through WhatsApp status messages, Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Life Becomes As Bright And As Beautiful As The Season Of Spring. Happy Spring Equinox 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You A Very Happy Spring Equinox 2022. Let's Welcome The Bright Sun To Shower Us with Its Warmth.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It's The Welcoming Of The Warmth After The Chilly Winter Days. Sending You Best Wishes On Spring Equinox Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May The Happiness And Joy of The Spring Season Brighten Your Life With Lots Of Love. Happy Spring Equinox 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It is The Time When Chilly Winter Bid Adieu And Warm Summers Starts To Set It. Wish You a Very Happy Spring Equinox.

One day before the equinox, i.e., March 19, both southern and northern hemispheres will experience almost an equal amount of daylight. With the spring equinox, the sun shifts towards the northern hemisphere thus beginning the spring season and the daylight continues to lengthen until the summer solstice in June. Here are messages that you can download and send to your friends to wish them on the spring equinox 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Spring Equinox 2022!

