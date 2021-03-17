St. Patrick's Day is observed annually on March 17 to celebrate the death anniversary of Saint Patrick who is the foremost patron saint of Ireland. By the time of St. Patrick's death on March 17, 461, he had established monasteries, churches, and schools. This event is also known as Paddy's Day or Patty's Day. St.Patrick Day was officially made a Christian feast day in the early 17th century and is observed by the Catholic Church, the Anglican Communion, the Eastern Orthodox Church and the Lutheran Church. On the occasion of St.Patrick's Day 2021, we will help you with HD images, wallpapers, GIF greetings, Facebook wishes and SMS to celebrate the death anniversary of St. Patrick.

Saint Patrick's Day is usually celebrated by organising public parades and wearing shamrocks. Even Irish music is played at this event which is coupled with enjoying Shamrock cupcakes. Unfortunately, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration of St. Patrick's Day will be restricted to indoor activities as there will be no social gathering. However, you can actively participate in the celebration of this event by sending out St. Patrick's Day HD images, wallpapers, messages and greetings which is available for free download below.

St.Patrick's Day is a public holiday in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador and the British Overseas Territory of Montserrat. Countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, United States, Brazil, Argentina, Australia and New Zealand. The Lenten restrictions on eating and drinking alcohol are lifted on St.Patrick's Day.

