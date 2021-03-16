Happy St. Patrick's Day 2021! The event is a cultural and religious festival celebrated on March 17. St. Patrick's Day is a public holiday in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada, and in the British Territory of Montserrat. This festival is also celebrated by people of Irish descent spread all over the world. The manner in which the festival is celebrated has been criticized in recent years for spreading the ugly stereotypes of the Irish people. Since this time, the celebrations won't be as grand due to the outbreak of Coronavirus everywhere, we bring to you St Patrick's Day messages, images, greetings to wish Happy St Patrick's Day. Here is a beautiful collection of St Patrick's Day 2021 images, HD wallpapers, greetings and messages which you can download for free and send to everyone. There's also a collection of the latest WhatsApp stickers and Facebook photos.

This time, however, the celebrations won't be as grand or rather too mellowed down because of the Coronavirus pandemic. But let not that dampen your spirits as you can still send out Happy St Patrick's Day 2021 messages, greetings and wish to everyone. We have a beautiful collection of the same.

St Patrick's Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

One of the very easier ways of sending wishes is by using WhatsApp stickers. There are special festive stickers that are introduced on Play Store every year for each occasion, Go to the Play Store, search for St Patrick's Day WhatsApp stickers and use them via the messaging app. Or you could simply click here.

The celebration of St. Patrick's Day has left a lasting impression on people of Irish descent living in North America. Until the 20th century, the festival was celebrated with more fanfare among immigrants than in Ireland. Parades are often held with traditional Irish music to celebrate the day. Drinking is also considered an essential part of the day.

