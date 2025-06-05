World Environment Day is an annual event that is celebrated every year on June 5 to raise awareness and encourage action for the protection of the environment. This annual event holds great significance as it draws the attention of government authorities and the general public to know about the importance of protecting the flora and fauna and their role in the ecosystem. As World Environment Day 2025 is here, here are some quotes on the environment, sayings, images, slogans, messages and HD wallpapers that you can share with your friends and family that highlight the need to take care of our surroundings for a better future.

World Environment Day aims to raise global awareness about the threats to the environment, like climate change, deforestation, pollution, among others. This annual event is marked every year with a theme where businesses, non-government organisations, communities, and politicians discuss ways to mitigate the problems related to the environment. The theme this year is ‘Ending plastic pollution’. On World Environment Day 2025, share these quotes on World Environment Day, sayings, images, slogans, messages and HD wallpapers.

World Environment Day Quotes

World Environment Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Environment Day Quotes

World Environment Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Environment Day Wishes

World Environment Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

World Environment Day Messages

World Environment Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

World Environment Day Images

World Environment Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Environment Day Wallpapers

World Environment Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

For almost five decades, World Environment Day has been raising awareness, supporting action, and driving changes for the environment. This day promotes individual and collective actions to protect nature, thus highlighting the importance of restoring ecosystems. World Environment Day was first held in 1973 and since then, it has been a platform for raising awareness on environmental issues as marine pollution, overpopulation, global warming, sustainable development and wildlife crime.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).