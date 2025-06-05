World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated annually on June 5 around the globe to promote awareness and action for the protection of the environment. This day is supported by many non-governmental organisations, businesses, and government entities, and represents the primary United Nations outreach day supporting the environment. World Environment Day serves as an opportunity to highlight the urgent issues like pollution, deforestation, and climate change. As we celebrate World Environment Day 2025, here’s a compilation of World Environment Day 2025 wishes, messages, HD images greetings, save the planet slogans, quotes and wallpapers to raise awareness on the protection of the environment.

World Environment Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972. Over the past five decades, this international event has grown to be one of the largest global platforms for environmental outreach. On this day, millions of people around the world participate in in-person activities, events and actions to mark this day. To celebrate World Environment Day 2025, share these World Environment Day 2025 wishes, messages, HD images greetings, save the planet slogans, quotes and wallpapers.

The Republic of Korea will host World Environment Day 2025 with a focus on ending plastic pollution globally. By drawing inspiration from nature and showcasing real-world solutions, the event will encourage individuals, organisations, industries, and governments to adopt sustainable practices that drive systemic change.

