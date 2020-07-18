World Friendship Day 2020, also called International Friendship Day is celebrated globally on July 30. While this is a UN observance that encourages peace and solidarity, globally, India observes Friendship Day, again, on the first Sunday of August. This is a significant time, and there can be no reason better, than sending some beautiful messages to your friends to express your love. In this article, we bring you Happy World Friendship Day 2020 wishes and HD images that are perfect for your next Instagram captions to celebrate the global event. These International Day of Friendship 2020 messages, and GIFs can also be sent along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook posts and other captions for your social media. So, what are you waiting for? Download these World Friendship Day 2020 quotes and images to celebrate the beautiful bond of friendship. When Is International Day of Friendship 2020? Date, History and Significance to Know About the UN Observance That Encourages Peace and Solidarity Globally.

Friendship Day on July 30 is introduced by the United Nations to encourage governments, organisations and community groups to hold events, activities and initiatives to promote solidarity, mutual understanding and reconciliation. While nations across the world, encourage unity, citizens celebrate the day in their own way. Even the smallest gesture expressing what your friend means to you, is worth a celebration. This is why, we bring you meaningful World Friendship Day 2020 wishes, messages, images and quotes that you can send through WhatsApp stickers and also set as your Instagram caption and stories.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hey Bestie, Happy Friendship Day! You Are One of the Kindest, Funniest, and Most Helpful One I’ve Ever Met. Let’s Stick to Each Other Forever!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Friendship Day! I Pray That Our Beautiful Friendship Always Stays the Same.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Friendship Day, My Buddy! You Are Someone I Can Count on in Every Step of My Life. May Our Beautiful Friendship Lasts Forever!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Have No Words to Describe How I Feel to Have a Friend Like You. Thank You for Being My Best Friend in Life. Happy Friendship Day!

Send This GIF With Message: Happy Friendship Day!

How to Download World Friendship Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like every other occasion, WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers to celebrate important occasions and festivals. For World Friendship Day 2020 WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users will have to visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest images. We hope that the above wishes and messages will be useful to you while celebrating the beautiful bond. Happy World Friendship Day!

