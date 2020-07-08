Every year, on July 30, we celebrate the International Day of Friendship. This holds different significance than the Friendship Day; we celebrate on the first FestSunday of August. How? We will explain this in this article. International Day of Friendship 2020 or International Friendship Day 2020 is approaching us, and it will be celebrated globally on July 30. The day was introduced by the United Nations to encourage governments, organisations and community groups to hold events, activities and initiatives to promote solidarity, mutual understanding and reconciliation. In this article, we will know more about International Friendship Day 2020, its significance, history and why the UN designated July 30 to observe this day. July 2020 Festivals, Events and Holiday Calendar: Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

When is International Friendship Day 2020?

International Friendship Day 2020 will be celebrated on July 30. It is a UN observance and not a public holiday. It was in 2011, when the UN proclaimed the day with the idea that friendship between people, countries and culture can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

Why is International Friendship Day Celebrated? History and Significance

The International Day of Friendship is an initiative that follows on the proposal made by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and taken up by the UN General Assembly in 1997, which defined the Culture of Peace as a set of values, attitudes and behaviours. It further rejects violence and endeavours to prevent conflicts by addressing their root cause with a view to solving a problem.

International Friendship Day is also based on the recognition of the relevance and importance of friendship as a noble and valuable sentiment in the lives of human beings around the world. The day was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between people, countries and culture can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communal.

Now that you know the idea and purpose behind the celebration of the International Day of Friendship on July 30, we hope that you would encourage and participate in communal harmony too. The day is intended to promote the efforts of the international community towards developing a dialogue among civilisations, solidarity and mutual understanding. Happy International Day of Friendship, everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).