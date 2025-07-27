Hariyali Teej 2025, falling on July 27, is a joyful celebration observed mainly by women in North India. Dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, it marks the reunion of the divine couple and symbolises love, devotion, and marital bliss. Falling in the monsoon month of Shravan, the festival is named after the Hindi word Hariyali, meaning greenery, reflecting the lush surroundings of the season. It is also known as Shravan Teej. To celebrate divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, here's Hariyali Teej 2025 images and HD wallpapers for free download online. You can share Hariyali Teej wishes, messages and greetings with these photos of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Women celebrate the day by wearing green clothes, applying henna, singing traditional songs, and swinging on beautifully decorated swings hung from trees. They observe fasts and pray for a happy married life, long life for their husbands, or an ideal life partner if unmarried. The fasting is often without food and water, and women visit temples to offer prayers and sweets like ghewar. It’s also a time for social gatherings, folk dances, and festivities. As you observe Hariyali Teej 2025, share these Hariyali Teej wishes, messages and greetings.

In cities like Jaipur, Teej processions with idols of Goddess Parvati are taken out with much grandeur. Markets are adorned with colourful bangles, lehengas, and sweets. More than a ritual, Hariyali Teej is a cultural celebration that reflects feminine strength, nature’s beauty, and traditional values. It is a vibrant reminder of faith, renewal, and the joy of shared festivities.

