Hayagriva Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Hayagriva, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu known as the God of Knowledge and Wisdom. As per religious beliefs, it is believed that Lord Hayagriva restored all the Vedas to Brahma. This day holds great significance, especially for students, scholars, and devotees of Goddess Saraswati and Lord Vishnu. This year, Hayagriva Jayanti falls on Friday, August 8, 2025. The Hayagriva Jayanti Muhurat will be from 04:11 PM to 06:53 PM. The Purnima Tithi begins at 01:42 PM on August 08, 2025, and ends at 12:54 PM on August 09, 2025. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

Hayagriva is a unique incarnation of Lord Vishnu with the head of a horse and the body of a human being. As per religious beliefs, the purpose of this Avatar was to retrieve the stolen Vedas from the demons. The day is observed as Upakarma day by the Brahmin community. In this article, let’s know more about Hayagriva Jayanti 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Hayagriva Jayanti 2025 Date

Hayagriva Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, August 8, 2025.

Hayagriva Jayanti Significance

Hayagriva Jayanti holds great significance for the Hindu community across India. It is said that Lord Hayagrīva restored the lost Vedas to Brahma from demons, symbolising the victory of divine wisdom over ignorance. Fasting on this day may help in memory, concentration, and learning capabilities.

The day is dedicated to seeking blessings for clarity, financial prosperity, and wisdom. Lord Hayagriva, depicted with a human body and a horse's head, is revered as the god who restored the Vedas to Brahma, thus becoming the deity of knowledge and intellect.

