Imbolc 2020 Date: History, Significance and Celebrations of the Festival Marking the Onset of Spring in Ireland, Scotland and Several Other Countries

Every year Imbolc, also called as Brigid's Day, is observed on February 1. It is a Gaelic traditional festival which marks the beginning of spring. The festivities are observed on February 1. Based on a Celtic tradition, Imbolc has been celebrated to mark the halfway point between winter solstice and the spring equinox in Neolithic Ireland and Scotland. Brigid is the goddess who brings hope and tells people that spring is on its way. This special day celebrates hope and the festival is dedicated to her through Imbolc.

According to history, the festival is widely observed throughout Ireland, Scotland and the Isle of Man. It is one of the four Gaelic seasonal festivals—along with Beltane, Lughnasadh and Samhain. Especially for Christians in Ireland, Imbolc is the feast day of Saint Brigid. A traditional symbol of Imbolc is a flame as Imbolc is a fire festival.

History of Imbolc Festival:

Imbolc is mentioned in early Irish literature. The special day is thought to have been significant in Ireland since the Neolithic era. From the 18th century to the mid-20th century, many accounts of Imbolc or St Brigid's Day were recorded by folklorists and other writers. According to history, in Gaelic Ireland, Imbolc was festival which marked the beginning of spring, during which great feasts were held. It is attested in some of the earliest Old Irish literature, from the 10th century onward.

According to history, several evidences suggest that the festival was also an important date in ancient times. It is believed that Imbolic was originally a pagan festival associated with the goddess Brigid, and that it was Christianized as a festival of Saint Brigid, who is thought to be a Christianization of the goddess.

Traditionally at Imbolc, Brigid's crosses and a doll-like figure of Brigid were made, which would then be paraded from house-to-house by girls, and sometimes accompanied by 'strawboys'. Brigid was said to visit one's home at Imbolc. To receive her blessings, people would make a bed for Brigid and leave her food and drink, and items of clothing would be left outside for her to bless.

Significance of Imbolc Festival:

In Ireland, Brigid's crosses were made at Imbolc. It must be noted that Brigid's cross usually consists of rushes woven into a four-armed cross which are equilateral. Three-armed crosses have also been recorded. The crosses are often hung over doors, windows and stables to welcome Brigid and for protection against fire, lightning, illness and evil spirits.The crosses were generally left there until the next Imbolc.

On this day, some people still make Brigid's crosses or visit holy wells dedicated to St Brigid on February 1. Men and women wearing elaborate straw hats and masks visit public houses carrying a cross to bring good luck for the coming year. They play folk music, dance and sing. The highlight of this festival is a torchlight parade through the town followed by a song and dance contest.