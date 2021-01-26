As India observes its 72nd Republic Day today, Google shares an interesting doodle to join in the celebration. The search-engine giant shares a beautiful creation for people to celebrate January 26. It was on this day, 71 years ago, when the Indian Constitution took effect and made official the country’s full transition to a sovereign republic. On this day every nook and cranny of the country including the capital of India is decorated with people enjoying their day off. People wear traditional outfits on this day and also share happy Republic day 2021 wishes, WhatsApp stickers, Gantantra Diwas Facebook greetings, HD images of Tiranga, Signal messages and Telegram photos to send on January 26. Making the Republic Day even more special, Google has dedicated its doodle to celebrate January 26. You will see the doodle as soon as you click on Google's home page. Indian Republic Day 2021 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Telegram GIF Greetings, Signal Photo Messages, Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS To Send on 26th January.

The Constitution of India came into force on 26 January, seven decades ago. Earlier, in the British Raj from the year 1930 to 1947, this day was celebrated as Purna Swaraj Day. The Constitution of India was prepared on 26 November 1949. After this, on 26 January 1950, India started its journey as a republican country. The special thing was that this celebration was not held at Rajpath. Surprising to know you, the first Republic Day was celebrated at Irvine Stadium (today's National Stadium). Happy Republic Day 2021 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Patriotic Quotes, Telegram Messages, Signal Greetings and Facebook GIFs to Celebrate Gantantra Diwas.

About Republic Day 2021 Google Doodle

Today’s India Republic Day 2021 Google Doodle is illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Onkar Fondekar who is honouring the national day with an incredible sketch. In celebration of India’s Republic Day, today’s Doodle artwork reflects the range of vibrant cultures that bring the colourful nation to life. With origins that stretch back hundreds of years, musical instruments such as the dholak (a two-headed hand drum) and the sitar (a long-necked stringed instrument), both featured in the Doodle artwork, are just a few examples of India’s rich heritage.

India Republic Day 2021 Google Doodle (File Image)

Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of the country hoisted the first tricolour flag and saluted about 3 thousand soldiers. In 1955, for the first time, Republic Day was celebrated on Rajpath.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2021 12:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).