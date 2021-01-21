The celebration of Republic Day 2021 is approaching, and the country is preparing to commemorate the day when the Constitution of India came into force in 1950. Also known as Gantantra Diwas, the national holiday is on January 26. This year, it will be the 72nd Republic Day. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the national holiday will have a low-key celebration. You can make it memorable by sharing Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes and HD images. In this article, we bring patriotic quotes, Republic Day 2021 messages, greetings and photos to download and share on Gantantra Diwas. In addition, the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers and GIFs will also make the celebration memorable and evoke patriotism in you. Share these Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes and messages through Facebook, Signal, Telegram and other online messenger apps.

Republic Day 2021 celebration includes parades, distribution of sweets in schools, speeches and cultural dances. But this year, things will be different. Children under 15 years are not allowed at the parades; there will be limited spectators and no chief guest. One of the most important highlights for Republic Day 2021 will be sharing wishes and messages by families and friends. These latest collection of Republic Day 2021 HD images, WhatsApp stickers, patriotic quotes, greetings, Telegram photos, GIFs and more are perfect for celebrating Republic Day 2021 virtually.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Republic Day! If You Want To Celebrate the Day in a True Sense, Respect Everything That You Have Today!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Republic Day Is the Day When We Got Freedom in the True Sense. Always Remember This Day and Pass on Its Significance to the Next Generation. Happy Republic Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate the Day With Fun, but Don’t Forget To Pay Tribute to Our National Heroes. Warm Wishes for the Republic Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Republic Day to You! May Your Day Be an Exciting One Filled With Merrymaking.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Thousand Salutes to This Great Nation of Ours. May It Become Even More Prosperous and Great. Happy Republic Day 2021

How to Download Republic Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled its latest collection of stickers. The sticker images are available for both Android and iOS applications. You can click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We wish you a very Happy 72nd Republic Day!

